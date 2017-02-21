Weekend of fatal stabbings

Maria amakali

Windhoek-The past weekend was clouded with death emanating from fatal stabbings.

The trend, which seems to be on the rise, saw a female pensioner lose her life allegedly at the hands of her husband. She succumbed to multiple stab wounds inflicted on her with an unknown sharp object.

According to the Namibian police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, the 82-year-old Sofia Shamba was discovered the morning after the assault just a few metres from the homestead that she shared with her husband in Omega just east of Kavango Region. The incident is alleged to have occurred just moments before the stroke of midnight on Friday.

Her husband, aged between 80 – 90 years, who is the prime suspect in the case was expected to make his first appearance in Rundu Magistrate’s Court.

Police investigations are still ongoing to determine the weapon used and the underlying reasons behind the tragic death of the pensioner.

Shikwambi further revealed that two murder suspects, said to be 25 and 18 years of age, were arrested yesterday in connection with the death of Hofnie Erastus Hayihonya, a 17-year-old and a resident of Kuvukiland, Tsumeb. The two allegedly stabbed the deceased with a knife in the chest for reasons only known to the duo.

Hayihonya was rushed to Tsumeb state hospital where he succumbed to excessive loss of blood.

In a robbery 36-year-old Boysen Immanuel was stabbed to death by a man who allegedly stole his cellular phone.

The suspect retaliated upon enquiry from the deceased about his cellular phone that the suspect grabbed from the deceased. The suspect who is a suspect in a separate murder case for which he was granted bail is said to be on the run.

Shikwambi said that the police are seeking the public’s help in tracing the suspect.

Furthermore, the police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect who stabbed Malakia Tuli Nghiwelepo. Nghiwelepo was discovered with a stab wound in his chest in Havana Street, 7de Laan, Otjomuise on Saturday. The suspect is still at large.