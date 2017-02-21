IUM to institute tracer study

Helvy Shaanika

Ongwediva-The Chancellor of the University of International Management (IUM), Dr David Namwandi, has called on IUM graduates to take part in a survey aimed at tracing its graduates and the progress made in their respective careers.

While officially opening the 2016 academic year for IUM Ongwediva Campus last Friday, Namwandi encouraged former IUM students to participate in the ongoing tracer study.

The survey would provide much needed information to assist the university with human resources planning and development in the country.

The IUM chancellor and founder said other universities in the country trace their graduates as different industries and institutions absorb them into their workforce.

Namwandi said an education institution always measures its growth and reputation through its end product.

He thus encouraged good behaviour and competitiveness in the job market by IUM graduates.

Furthermore, Namwadi said his institution is probably the only institution in the world that started off with one student and one lecturer.

However, Ongwediva campus alone has now registered over 2000 students, and last year close to 1800 students graduated from IUM.

This private university has its main campus in Windhoek and another campus in Rundu.

Namwandi noted that as a demand-driven university, IUM responded to the call to meet the shortage of teachers and nurses in the country by introducing education and nursing courses.

“We promise as we always do that the University shall continue to operate in accordance with high international standards; that the University complies with the national legal and regulatory policy frameworks determined by the Ministry of Higher Education, Innovation and Training, National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), NTA and NQA,” Namwandi said.

The chancellor further added that in order to remain relevant, IUM conducted regular stakeholder consultations to ensure the programmes were of a high standard and relevant to the needs of the labour market and the economy.

The university therefore had newly developed programmes that it systematically developed based on the National Human Resources Plan.

During the event, the institution also unveiled a new building consisting of the administration and finance department offices for lecturers and an auditorium.

Tama Northern Investment CC, owned by Tomas Amagulu, a local businessman, constructed the building.

Namwandi promised the students they would soon also construct a hostel in Ongwediva.

‘’Every time I address such a large crowd of the IUM community, I am reminded of the early days and the humble beginnings of this University; how this institution started off crawling, walking, falling, getting up and eventually growing to what it is today.

“Certainly our growth is inevitable, but it is just natural that growth attracts a lot of challenges which include infrastructural challenges and threats to quality input and output,” Namwandi said.

During the event Namwandi also introduced Professor Kongo Mchombu, whom IUM has appointed as its acting vice-chancellor.

Mchombu, a former Dean at the University of Namibia said that this year, IUM was privileged to have registered students from over 21 African countries and also Asia.

He said foreign students are drawn to IUM by its demand-driven programmes, outstanding faculty and world class academic environment.

“The enquiries that continue to be made and interest shown by prospective students indicate that these numbers will continue to increase,” Mchombu said.