Geingob preaches unity at politburo meeting

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-President Hage Geingob, in a brief address yesterday, called for unity of purpose among Namibians of all races, creeds and colour.

The ruling party, which had a difficult spell last week following confrontations in parliament between its members, held its first politburo meeting of the year yesterday.

Geingob was expected to set a strong tone on current confrontations in the party – at least behind closed doors.

But on record, he echoed his popular sentiment that 2017 is a year of rededication, hinting that any national goals would not be achieved by a divided nation.

“Let us rededicate ourselves to unite the people of Namibia, irrespective of race, religion, sex or ethnic origin into a democratic, vibrant and peace-loving nation,” he said in a short statement.

“Let us rededicate ourselves to defend and protect Namibia’s hard-won freedom and independence. Let us rededicate ourselves to foster a sense of common purpose and collective destiny among Namibian people.”

The media reported yesterday that the Swapo Party Youth League’s central committee meeting last weekend degenerated into a physical affair, where some delegates traded punches.

Last night’s meeting was expected to discuss the incident. Swapo secretary-general Nangolo Mbumba was quoted last week saying that yesterday’s meeting was scheduled before recent incidents between party members and was not convened to specifically discuss those episodes.