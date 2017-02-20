VP condemns malicious FB postings

Nuusita Ashipala

Ondangwa-Vice-President Dr Nickey Iyambo is concerned about the recent malicious use of social media to instigate the destructive anti-nation-building sentiments by irresponsible youths and adults alike.

In response to the malicious social media postings, Iyambo called on government including the Ministry of Safety and Security and Information Communication Technology, to put in place effective regulatory measures for social media in order to contain potential national threats in time.

He said Facebook, in particular, had become a breeding ground for spreading pornographic materials, anti-government, tribalist, racist and xenophobic views infused with degrading sentiments and insults.

“It is shocking, shameful and unacceptable that even civil servants use these platforms to spread toxic messages of tribalism and xenophobia against fellow citizens, foreigners and even their own government,” a shocked Iyambo said.

Iyambo made the remarks at a NAMSOV fishing company handover of school stationary worth N$120 000 to five rural schools last Friday.

The recipient schools are from Oshikoto and Ohangwena region.

Iyambo said a country full of people who are bent on a negative, divisive and warlike discourse could never amount to anything good except ensure its certain demise.

Iyambo made reference to what he termed a recent ugly and primitive tribal clash in Keetmanshoop that pitted Aawambo and Namas against each other.

“Let’s address our problems in a civilized manner and not a barbaric primitive violent way, because we only have this one Namibia and if we lose it, we will become permanent refuges like some others,” Iyambo said.

At the same time, the vice president expressed gratitude to NAMSOV for the donation.

He said the core of quality education should be the purpose of transforming children into better adults.

“Education which does not reinforce religious, moral and cultural values will shape our children into amoral, disrespectful young adults, with neither a patriotic sense, nor consideration for fellow citizens except for their own individual gain,” Iyambo said.

Also speaking at the same event, the governor of Oshana Region Clemens Kashuupulwa applauded NAMSOV for its generous support towards education.

Since 1991 NAMSOV has contributed over N$20 million towards educational growth in the country.