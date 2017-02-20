Three perish in horrific car accidents

Petrus Muronga and Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-A horror head-on crash killed an 84-year-old man along Hosea Kutako Drive near the cemetery in Pioneers Park on Saturday evening at around 19h00.

Meanwhile, in a separate accident two people died in a horrendous accident yesterday after a Toyota Land Cruiser slammed into a Toyota Vitz sedan that failed to stop at a busy traffic intersection in Windhoek.

In the first incident, the deceased was driving a white Mazda 2 with his wife towards northern side of Hosea Kutako Drive when an 18-year-old driving a dark silver Audi A4 with a Tsumeb registration number, heading in a southerly direction crashed into his vehicle.

The driver of the Audi was reportedly driving with his friends in the opposite direction at high speed when he lost control at a curve.

The Audi A4 slammed into a pavement and flew in the opposite direction, crashing into the deceased’s car in front before it settled almost 200 meters from the collision point.

The wife of the deceased was immediately taken to the hospital, but there was no sign of the driver of the Audi when New Era arrived at the scene.

Police at the scene of the accident could not give details regarding the driver as only an official police spokesperson could release information.

However, witnesses claimed to have seen the car travelling at dangerous speeds and weaving in and out of traffic along Hosea Kutako Drive before the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The awful extent of the impact was obvious, with the front ends of both cars almost unrecognisable after the crash.

The crash led to the closure of Hosea Kutako Drive for almost an hour, with police eventually clearing the scene.

Police withheld the identity of the deceased because they had not informed his next of kin yet.

The other crash claimed two lives on Sunday after a Toyota Land Cruiser ran into a Toyota Vitz sedan that failed to stop at a corner of Mandume Ndemufayo and Hendrick Witbooi Drive.

The driver of the sedan carrying three toddlers, two girls and one boy failed to stop at the junction resulting into the Land Cruiser hitting the sedan on the driver’s side.

The 28-year-old female driver died on the spot while a male toddler succumbed to injuries on arrival at the Lady Pohamba Hospital.

The driver of the Land Cruiser escaped the accident without injuries but was taken to the hospital for examination.