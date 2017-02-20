Home National Shoprite employees to decide whether to strike this week NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Shoprite employees to decide whether to strike this week February 20, 20170465 tweet Shoprite employees to decide whether to strike this week after a ballot process RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR EducationLabour court rules Kayec strike illegal Front Page NewsMinister powerless on Kayec strike WorldSPYL praises Geingob for ending teachers’ strikeLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here + 7 = twelve 34,582FollowersFollow12,343FollowersFollow#TRENDINGN$700 000 cash stolen by armed robbers February 15, 2017Well-known musician arrested after suspected robbery February 13, 2017Sports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015Valentine’s Day invoke’s mix feelings February 14, 2017Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAmoderate rain enter location 15.6 ° C 15.6 ° 15.6 ° 97% 1.6kmh 92%Wed 23 °Thu 26 °Fri 28 °Sat 27 °Sun 27 °