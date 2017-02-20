Jomolizo signs with Deal Done Records

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek -The country’s top-selling local artist over the past festive season, Alweendo Moses, also known as Jomolizo, of J Records signed a new deal with local music label Deal Done Records in the capital last week.

Deal Done Records is owned by music promoter Dragan ‘Antonio’ Bozidar Dzokic of Antonio’s Arts, one of the biggest CD retailers in town.

Antonio is also the promoter behind the successes of award-winning artist, Ann Singer, who received numerous awards at last year’s NAMAs, as well as Fishman and many other upcoming artists.

On his Facebook fan page, Antonio posted that he was proud to sign up Jomolizo, because he is currently one of the best and most talented musician based in the northern part of the country, an area whose music is making waves countrywide.

According to Jomolizo, he is proud to be part of the Deal Done Records and the work has already begun.

“I know many of my supporters are asking me why I signed up for this deal, but I am happy. I know what I am doing and what I want,” Jomolizo says.

He came into the local music limelight when he released his 12-track album titled ‘Kaandjetu.’ He released the album, which features the popular track ‘Kaandjetu’, last August.

Another popular track is ‘Respect’. Jomolizo says his album has sold well because it caters to everyone’ music taste and his lyrics contain a powerful message.

For his new project, Jomolizo has already recorded as many as five songs, on which he features the likes of Bantu, Tequila and Shitana. His album is due for release between March and April this year.