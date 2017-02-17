Walvis Bay cop charged with bribery

Eveline de Klerk

Windhoek-Agents arrested a member of the Namibian Police Crime Investigation Unit, Detective Sergeant Immanuel Shitaleni, on Tuesday at Walvis Bay.

His arrest followed allegations of soliciting a bribe of N$5,000 so that he could destroy the docket of a suspect cited in a criminal case.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) agents arrested the 34-year-old Shitaleni following a complaint by a local resident who accused him of soliciting bribes so that he could ‘destroy a docket’ in a criminal investigation that the resident apparently had links to.

According to a statement issued by the ACC on Tuesday, the local resident approached the ACC who in turn set a trap for the detective sergeant.

The ACC said they arranged a meeting with the suspect, who was driving a police vehicle at the time near the Pelican Bay Protea Hotel, Walvis Bay.

During the meeting they handed over the bribe of N$ 5,000 in exchange for destroying the case docket of the whistle blower.

Shitaleni appeared in the Walvis Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning where the court granted him bail of N$3,500. The court then postponed his case to 27 March for further police investigations.