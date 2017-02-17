WAD empowered many with basic skills

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-Women’s Action for Development (WAD) has since 2014 to date trained over 1 000 unemployed young people to acquire basic skills to help them enhance their employability and to find jobs.

WAD has trained 1 579 young people between the ages of 18 and 30 in office administration, computer literacy, needlework, tailoring, hospitality and tourism.

WAD executive director Salatiel Shinedima said the training is intended to assist people who left school and cannot find jobs.

“There are many unemployed women and youth who dropped out of school. These youth are in remote areas where you don’t find a lot of opportunities.

We take the training there so that the people can have skills for them to work when opportunities arise,” said Shinedima

Additionally, 1 358 people have been trained in aspects of the Namibian constitution, human rights, gender related laws, gender-based violence and substance abuse.

“Last year we had trainings but we did not have field graduations,” said Shinedima, who added that WAD “loves to go to areas where you don’t find a lot of institutions”.

Shinedima said that in 2012 the organisation reached at least 50 000 people in different parts of the country with information related to gender.