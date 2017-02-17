Standard Bank text message not a hoax

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Standard Bank has assured all its customers who may be alarmed by a text message sent out yesterday morning notifying them that they are eligible for the Million Mania competition, that the message is not a hoax.

The message reads: “Dear Valued Customer, we noticed that you have met the transactional requirements for qualifying to being selected as the winner of the Standard Bank Million Dollar Mania Campaign. To secure your entry to the final draw please deposit N$100.00 as per T & C’s into the Standard Bank Buy-A-Brick account 60001469613, branch code 082372, before the closing date 28 February 2017.

Reference your full name and surname and retain the copy of the deposit slip. T&C’s Apply.”

“A high influx of customers visited their branches and called into the bank fearing that the message may have been a hoax or a fraudulent scheme to rob them of their money, however that is not the case,” stated Standard Bank’s acting head of marketing Sigrid Tjijorokisa.

“We sent a message to our customers informing them to deposit N$100 into the Buy-a-Brick because most of these people have met 80% of the criteria required to be automatically entered in the Million Mania competition. However they have not completed the final step which is the deposit. Once they have done this they are automatically entered into the draw,” further explained Tjijorokisa.

Tjijorokisa assured the bank’s customers that the text message is not a hoax and will continue to be sent out to customers until the closing date of the competition.

“You can deposit the money at your nearest Standard Bank branch and retain the receipt, with your name and number as the reference on it. We apologise for the alarm or inconvenience caused by our message. However, we were receiving queries from our customers on the competition and we had an obligation to inform them all,” she added.

For more information on the terms and conditions of the competition the bank’s clients are advised to visit their nearest branch or the Standard Bank Namibia website (www.standardbank.com.na) or its Facebook page.