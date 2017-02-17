Phishing scam rears its ugly head again

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-FNB Namibia has recently once again become aware of phishing scams being perpetrated by fraudsters and would like to warn employees, as well as the general public about this type of scam that seems to rear its head on a regular basis. FNB IT Risk Manager Holger Bossow: “Times are tough and everyone is trying hard to make a living –apparently even fraudsters – as they have become active again in through phishing. FNB Namibia would like to warn people to remain ever vigilant and aware at all times to ensure their money is safe and do not fall prey to tricks, scams and fraud.”

Holger explains: “Fraudsters send unsolicited e-mails to recipients purporting to come from a reliable source like the bank, Receiver of Revenue or your e-mail service provider. In the mail, they ask you to click on a hyperlink or icon to either view additional information or to submit information. Once clicked the link will divert the victim to a fraudulent website under control of the fraudsters and any information entered onto this page will be send to the fraudsters.”

The information requested by the fraudsters is usually personal information and could include usernames and passwords, e-mail accounts, cell phone numbers or bank card details. Clicking on a link could also result in the victim’s computer being infected with malware.

FNB Namibia once again wishes to emphasise a few do’s and don’ts when it comes to suspicious e-mails, links or attachments. “Do not click on links or icons in unsolicited e-mails; do not reply to these mails – delete them immediately; if you are unsure about the content or request phone the sender (use your own contact details) to confirm content of the mail. There are also a few DO’s you should adhere to for extra safety such as: type in the URL for your bank in the internet browser if you need to access your bank’s website; if you think that you might have compromised yourself contact your bank immediately and check that you are on the real site before using any personal information.” Holger emphasised.

Lastly – FNB stresses that if things seem too good to be true usually they are, and when in doubt contact the bank and verify any requests. “FNB Namibia will never ask you to click on a link in an e-mail”