NamPost launches centenary stamps for Scouts of Namibia

Edgar Brandt

Windhoek-Namibia Post (NamPost) yesterday launched a new stamp to commemorate the 100 years of scouting in Namibia.

The commemorative stamp, which bears the image of a boy and a girl belonging to Scouts of Namibia, was designed by Helge Denker and will be available countrywide as of today (Friday).

NamPost officials attended yesterday’s launch as well as senior members of Scouts of Namibia.

“The stamps used within a country educate and enhance its own citizens through promoting awareness of issues such as the preservation of fauna and flora, heritage and history.

“Stamps are therefore an integral part of the cultural fabric of a country and themes should be chosen and portrayed well, with high quality production,” General Manager of Retail Services at NamPost, Tangeni Erkana, said.

Scouting is a worldwide educational movement of young people that provides guidance and productive pursuits in order to develop character and personal values.

The organisation, which has about 2,000 members in Namibia and 60 million members worldwide, emphasises outdoor activities and teaches young people how to become self-reliant and encourages them to play a constructive role in society.

According to Chief Scout in Namibia, Jim Kastelic, the Scouts of Namibia hope to increase their membership to 5,000 by the year 2020.

One of the ways in which they hope to attract more members is by introducing the organisation in schools. In fact, they will soon embark on a pilot programme in this regard in the Kunene Region.

Scouting in Namibia is divided into three branches to accommodate different age groups and their interests. Cubs cater to youngsters; Scouts for teenagers and Rovers for young adults.

The organisation also encourages adult volunteers, who they say play a critical role in the movement as unit leaders and executives.