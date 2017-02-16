State granted leave to appeal Teek case

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Former Judge Pio Teek could face criminal charges in the Supreme Court after the High Court yesterday granted the State leave to appeal its decision to acquit Teek of all charges, which include rape.

Teek was acquitted of multiple charges which include two counts of rape, two charges of abduction, two counts of committing an indecent or immoral act with a child under the age of 16, and two counts of using “means to stupefy a female for unlawful carnal intercourse” or supplying liquor to a person under the age of 18.

Teek was however acquitted on all charges but now the State wants to revive the matter with an appeal in the Supreme Court. This is the second attempt by the State to appeal for a retrial.

“This court has ample evidence upon which to convict the accused. This court found that the matter should be decided by the Supreme Court itself,” explained Judge Thomas Masuku.

Teek allegedly abducted and sexually molested two girls, aged nine and ten. The incidents date back to the evening of January 28, 2005.

It is alleged Teek picked up the two children in his vehicle in Katutura and took them to his residence in Brakwater, north of Windhoek. This he did without their parents’ permission. It is also alleged that he gave the two minor girls alcoholic drinks at his house before molesting them.

According to court records, he stayed with the minors and later returned them to their neighbourhood the following morning.

In light of it all, Teek is said to have been one of the most decorated in his field, having been appointed at the age of 45 as the first black Namibian judge of the country’s High Court in 1992 and later as judge president of the High Court in 1999.