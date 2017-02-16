Nyambe accused of bullying tactics

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Trouble is brewing in the corridors of the country’s presiding sports body for intellectually and physically challenged athletes, Disability Sport Namibia (DSN) and its two affiliates Special Olympics Namibia (SON) and the Namibia Paralympics Committee (NPC).

Allegations have surfaced that the umbrella body’s long-serving chairman of Disability Sports Namibia, Charles Nyambe, has made it his sole beat to administer the association with an iron hand.

He is also accused of having overstayed his welcome as DSN honcho since his term of office has ostensibly already expired as prescribed by the Namibian Sports Act of 2003.

Nyambe, who also doubles as Managing Director (MD) of Special Olympics Africa Region, stands accused of being an autocrat who has developed a nasty habit of wielding the axe at the slightest provocation, notably against those who dare challenge his autocratic style of management.

Insiders revealed to New Era Sport that Nyambe took a unilateral decision to dismantle the board of Special Olympics, acting outside the confines of his authority and very much against the spirit of fair play.

Sources close to the disabled bodied athletes’ sporting disciplines, described Nyambe as a vicious bully who does not show any tolerance, notably towards those who stand up to him.

The latest twist is the culmination of Nyambe’s unilateral decision to install incumbent acting chief administrator of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Peter Wilson, as Interim Chairman of SON, replacing Hanna Garises, who fell foul of Nyambe’s iron grip.

The move has sparked animosity amongst disgruntled members of SON who accuse the long serving, well-spoken sports administrator of running the Olympic movement as though it was his own spaza shop.

Aggrieved members dismissed Nyambe’s apparent constant interference in the internal affairs of SON as a total disregard for the rule of law. They based this on the fact that only affiliated members have the power to remove any member of the board from office via a vote of no confidence.

“Under no circumstances shall the board be forcefully removed or asked to resign by outsiders, let alone by the head of the African region,” charged an unhappy member of the troubled Olympic movement who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals.

When approached for comment, Nyambe reluctantly declined to explain his role in the events that led to the dismantling of the entire SON board.

However, sources close to the debacle say the decision came after a recommendation from a delegation of Special Olympic International during a three-day site visit to Namibia.

The SOI delegation apparently found that the board had transgressed the international code of conduct as prescribed in SOI article 6, and subsequently made a recommendation for the removal of the board.