National Council to introduce Junior Council

Esme Konstantinus

Windhoek-The National Council has announced the formation of a Junior Council which comprises of youth from all 14 regions of the country whose members will be announced today.

This was revealed by the Chairperson of the National Council, Margaret Mensah-Williams, during her 2017 opening address in the National Council (NC) yesterday.

She explained that the formation of the Junior Council is an important milestone for the NC in its capacity as the house of review, as it is geared towards achieving the NC’s strategic goal of “enhancing public participation in the law-making process”, in this case targeting school-going youth. She added that the Junior Council comprises of 42 junior members with three representatives from each of the 14 regions of the country.

Mensah-Williams said that apart from this achievement, the NC tabled, debated and adopted 14 regional council reports and rejected the principle of the citizenship amendment bill.

Other achievements she highlighted included various standing committees having visited the regions to carry out their oversight functions, and the hosting of a successful outreach programme to all 14 regions under the theme ‘Enhancing public participation in the law-making process’, as well as the hosting of the first ever constituency week in all 14 regions.

The two houses of parliament co-hosted the CEDAW Seminar, while the spouses of all members underwent protocol training, she noted.

She further informed the house: “We have made the tabling of the Constituency Development Bill in the National Assembly a top priority, and consultations in this regard with the Right Honourable Prime Minister are right now at an advanced stage.”

She emphasised President Hage Geingob’s call that all members of the august house rededicate themselves to the responsibility of upholding and defending the laws and constitution of the country.

“The electorate expects us to continue holding the executive accountable and to perform our oversight function to ensure that the will of the people prevails,” she stressed.