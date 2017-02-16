Man detained for assaulting his mother

Clemans Miyanicwe

Khorixas-A 26-year-old resident of Khorixas, Friedel Geingob, remains in police custody following an incident a week ago in which he reportedly occasioned bodily harm on his 49-year-old mother Amanda Geingos.

“A case of domestic violence and gross bodily harm was opened by a mother last week against her son. She has a swollen left eye and an open wound under the eye that looks like a cut,” Chief Inspector Hiskia Nuuyoma, the police station commander for Khorixas, told New Era.

Both the son and the mother reside at Erf E26 in the location. The assault has sent shockwaves through Khorixas.

About the mother’s open wound under her left swollen eye Nuuyoma said it looks like a cut that was caused when she was punched.

The police said they did not know what led the son to assault his mother.

“Domestic violence, whereby a son assaults a biological mother is a serious case especially if the complainant and assailant reside in the same house,” Nuuyoma said.

A case of GBH with the docket number Cr10/01/2017 was opened on Friday and on the same day the accused appeared in court.

Geingob appeared before magistrate Jermaine Muchali while Pendapala Hamunyela prosecuted.

Geingob is expected to apply for legal aid and he will appear in court on March 30.