Home Crime and Courts Ilegal taxi driver escapes road block in the capitalCrime and CourtsNEW ERA VIDEO Ilegal taxi driver escapes road block in the capital February 16, 20170614 tweet A Ilegal taxi driver escaped a road block in the capital LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 2 × = 34,503FollowersFollow12,300FollowersFollow#TRENDINGSports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015I didn’t even touch her – Jonas…NNOC unwraps Jonas case February 9, 2017Swanu calls on UN to intervene in genocide negotiations January 19, 2017Jonas Junias charges in Brazil have changed February 8, 2017Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAlight rain enter location 15.2 ° C 15.2 ° 15.2 ° 96% 1.3kmh 24%Sat 24 °Sun 25 °Mon 21 °Tue 24 °Wed 27 °