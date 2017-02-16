Govt offices still without presidents’ portraits

Obrein Simasiku

Okatope-Some government entities are still without official portraits of the serving and former presidents, despite a directive last year to have them put up.

One such entity was the Okatope Police Station’s charge office in the Oshikoto Region, which only had a portrait of the founding president Sam Nujoma.

A directive was issued last year that portraits of the current president, Dr Hage Geingob, and former presidents should be displayed at designated areas at State House, boardrooms of all government offices, ministries and agencies, school staffrooms, libraries and regional council offices.

Coming to the rescue of the Okatope police was Oshikoto Governor Henock Kankoshi who, after noticing the anomaly about two weeks ago when he visited the station, handed the office new portraits.

“It was when I realised that portraits of the serving president and former president were missing that I contacted the station commander as I felt I could provide them the portraits because it was not posing a good image, especially for the office that deals with law,” said Kankoshi as he handed over portraits of President Geingob and former president Hifikepunye Pohamba.

The station commander, Inspector Hilja Kaukungwa, acknowledged that it was indeed bad that the station did not have the portraits. She thanked Kankoshi for the generous donation and apologised for not having had the two potraits displayed at her station.

Deputy Commissioner Petrus Shigwedha of the Oshikoto Regional Police could not say how many other stations in the region did not have the portraits.

In April last year the Cabinet Committee on Overall Policy and Priorities (CCOPP) directed that portraits of the serving president and former presidents should be displayed together. The serving president should be displayed above the former presidents who will be displayed on the left hand side of the serving president in sequential order.