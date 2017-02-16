GBV campaign misses target group

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-The Women’s Action for Development (WAD) says the target audience of the population that needs to be reached with the information on how to prevent gender-based violence (GBV) is not being reached.

“When we have workshops on gender-based violence the perpetrators and victims don’t necessarily attend these workshops so that we can reach them with the information on how to behave when in a relationship,” the executive director of WAD, Salatiel Shinedima, said in an interview with New Era last Friday.

He said another cause of gender-based violence is that society has embraced patriarchy principles to the point where a man believes that a woman has to do what he says even when he is wrong.

He explained that men are still holding on to the old way of doing things but embrace the new culture only when it favours them.

For instance, a man would not have a problem with a woman who is going to work as that would complement his salary. However, he would have a problem with the gender equality concept.

“Culture plays a role and now there is a clash of cultures. Women are overworked – that’s where the problem is. We want to accept some of these new cultures but not others. Modern culture is more inclined to gender equality while the patriarch system is to the advantage of men,” said Shinedima.

Furthermore, he added that cellphones play a role in gender-based violence.

“You will always find that where there is a cellphone involved there is gender-based violence. For example, one partner checked through the cellphone of their partner and found that they were cheating,” said Shinedima.

One way to curb gender-based violence in the future, said Shinedima, is to invest in children.

“We need to instill discipline in the parental home in the form of moral education. We need to educate our children on the importance of valuing life, irrespective of which life,” said Shinedima. He added: “When a child grows up and he has to harm another human he should feel guilty.”

Shinedima said parents no longer invest in instilling morals in their children and television is doing that for parents.

“Almost every household has a television set and most of the television programmes we watch are not morally safe. Parents should play a more important role in the moral education of their children,” said Shinedima.