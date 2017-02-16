Former mayor of Ondangwa dies

By Helvy Shaanika

Ongwediva-Former Ondangwa mayor Naftali Andimba who died recently will be buried at Oshigambo on Saturday.

Chief Executive Officer of Ondangwa Town Council Ismael Namugongo described Andimba as a good and honest leader.

“He was very straightforward and his openness [positively] changed the council,” Namugongo said.

Andimba collapsed and died a week ago while behind the steering wheel while driving home from his business.

His vehicle came to a standstill after it smashed into the Woerman Brock building, situated a few metres across from his bar, which is located alongside the Ondangwa–Oshikango main road.

Andimba was the sixth mayor of Ondangwa, after the late Priscilla Kauna Nashandi. Nashandi died in 2013.

According to Namugongo, Andimba served as a mayor between 2007 and 2009, but remained as an ordinary member of the council until 2011.

Apart from politics Andimba was a teacher by profession.

He taught at Uukule Senior Secondary School immediately after he returned from exile.

Andimba later joined the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture as a sports officer – a position he held until his untimely death.

Born in September 1962 at Oshigambo, Andimba is survived by his wife and his children.

Namugongo said Andimba would be laid to rest at his home village, however mourning is taking place at his residence in Ondangwa.