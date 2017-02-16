Debmarine Namibia Cup action heats up

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The race for the 25th November final of the Debmarine Namibia Cup is shaping up and an avalanche of goals are expected when the competition’s elimination round resumes this weekend, with matches slated for Gobabis, Katima Mulilo, Rosh Pinah, Tsumeb, Ohangwena, Oshakati and Swakopmund.

At the Legare Stadium in Gobabis, Omaheke regional play-offs get underway at 11h00 on Saturday with Tough Guys up against Kom Haal Hulle, followed by the local derby between hosts Epako Pirates and Desert Rollers, while Kanaan United and Nossob FC square off.

In the quarterfinals, Tura Cosmos have a date with Omaheke NAMPOL (17h00), while 126 Eagles confront Eastern Chiefs. Action resumes on Sunday at 07h00. Mathata Guys will be up against the winner between Guys and Kom Haal Hulle. The final match will be played at 17h00.

The Zambezi regional playoff continues at the Katima Mulilo sports complex on Saturday with King Fischer taking on Bucks Bucks at 07h00 to be followed by the 2nd semifinal between Katima Wanderers and Namib Chiefs. The 12 Zambezi clubs have so far amassed an amazing tally of 30 goals in nine matches. The final is scheduled for 16h00.

In Oshikoto, the Nehale Sports Stadium is to play host to the nation-wide knockout cup football competition. Mayfield United and Omuntele Warriors will lock horns at 07h00; Newcastle United will up against Omandengu; Safile United vs Nine 11 FC; Ghetto United vs Oshikoto NAMPOL; Volcano against Onathinge and Mama Love vs Ondangwa United in the opening round with the final match to kick off on Sunday at 15h00.

At the Vineta Stadium in Swakopmund, action gets underway at 08h00 on Saturday when Walvis Bay outfit Barcelona take on Tuta Super Eagles; Young Eleven will be up against Sorrento Bucks; Mighty Eagle vs Karibib FC; Swakopmund FC vs Blue Birds; Zula Molest vs Gendev and old timers Celtic up against Navy FC. Action resumes on Sunday at 08h00 with the final slated for 18h00.

Matches in the vast Ohangwena Region start on Saturday at 07h00 when Namundjembo FC will face Hamutumbangela Stars, followed by the Omafo United/Major Power clash; Mwadinomho United vs Mkwamalanga; Eeshoke Chula Chula vs XI Bullets. Further Fighters will play Young Tops in the quarterfinal while Hope Academy take on Ohangwena NAMPOL. The semifinals start at 07h00 on Sunday with the final to be played at 16h00.

Mweshipandeka Secondary School Stadium will be a hive of activity when action gets underway in the Oshana Region leg of the cup competition on Saturday at 08h00. Pescanova and Khuse open the account with Poison Arrows and African United confronting each other while Onelago United and Oshakati City are to lock horns.

Vietnam Rangers have been pitted against old foes Young Braves, while Golden Bigs will be up against Brave Lions with both Oshakati United and Foxy Seniors awaiting the winners from the first matches after the pair received a bye in the quarterfinals. The final will take place at the Oshakati Independence Stadium on Sunday at 21h00.