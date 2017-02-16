Better land management on cards

Steven Klukowski

Windhoek-As one of the high priorities of Vision 2030 and the National Development Plans a recent Government tender has called on consultants to provide training services and develop training materials.

The initiative aims to ensure optimal use of land earmarked for development, in order to enhance better understanding of Integrated Land Use Planning as well as implementation of Land Use Plans.

As its main objective this Integrated Land Use Planning Programme will make provision for the, “identification and proper utilisation of areas and locations with development potentials as well as the identification and elimination of areas and locations with inconsistent and contradicting land and resource uses through the planning process”.

In essence this will bring about improved food security, opportunities to become self-sustainable and allow for better decision-making on the optimal use of land.

During this envisaged training the programme expects regional stakeholders, councillors and development planners at regional level to enhance their level of understanding of Integrated Regional Land Use Plans and implement them accordingly.

Bids submitted by eleven tenderers for these consultancy services range from N$484 500 to N$3,4 million.

KfW, the European Commission and the Namibian government will jointly budget for and fully fund this project.

The programme will furthermore require the successful tenderers to work closely with the Ministry of Land Reform and its regional staff during the ten-month tenure of the project.

The government regards land reform as a high priority political and social issue since it can seriously influence socio-economic development and peace.

Since it’s Independence it has vigorously implemented various programmes “addressing the skewed ownership of commercial land primarily held by previously advantaged farmers, reforming ownership rights and improving farming systems in the communal areas of Namibia”.

At the end, the desired result of this land reform programme will amongst others aim to ensure more even land distribution and access, promote sustainable economic growth, lower income gaps and reduce rural poverty.