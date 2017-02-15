Police explain legalities around Jack Huang

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Following the publication of an article about the departure at Hosea Kutako International Airport over the weekend of Jack Huang – who is free on N$1 million bail pending the conclusion of a court case – the police responded to the legalities surrounding his departure.

There has been concern from the public that Huang, who is an accused in the case of alleged fraud, money laundering and tax evasion involving N$3.5 billion, after he was recently arrested at the same airport and had to spend a night in police custody, was allowed to travel out of the country.

The police confirmed Huang left the country, but that it was at the discretion of the investigating officer who is the only person who can authorise his movements out of the country.

Speaking to New Era, Nampol’s spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said based on the bail conditions set by the court, Huang has the right to travel as long as this was sanctioned by the investigating officer.

According to court records Huang’s bail conditions took note that he is a businessman and Huang should seek consent from the investigating officer assigned to his case if he wants to travel out of the country, even though he was ordered to surrender all travelling documents.

The court ordered Huang to report to the Windhoek Police Station once a week between Monday and Friday or any police station close to him. In being granted bail he was ordered not to interfere with the investigation or any witnesses related to the case.

Kanguatjivi also emphasised that Huang’s case cannot be compared to that of murder convict Lazarus Shaduka who absconded pending his sentencing, clarifying that at the time Shaduka left the country he was a free man by law and there were no conditions attached to him upon the appeal by the State.

In the case of Huang, there are conditions attached to him being granted bail, he said.

Huang has substantial investments in specifically southern Africa, with his businesses ranging from residential, commercial property development to manufacturing.