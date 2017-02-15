N$700 000 cash stolen by armed robbers

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Three employees of a Puma Service Station along Eveline Street in Katutura on Monday became the latest target of an unknown number of armed robbers who approached their vehicle, held them at gunpoint and allegedly stole N$700 000 in cash that the service station workers were going to deposit at a local bank.

It is reported the three service station employees were heading to the bank with N$700 000 at the time they were stopped and held at gunpoint by an unknown gang of robbers.

Confirming the robbery, Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi explained that employees of the service station, situated along Eveline Street in Greenwell Matongo were heading to the bank for banking purposes when they were approached by unknown men who held them at gunpoint and demanded the money.

The employees – two men and a woman – got robbed outside the Pick n Pay shopping complex in Katutura.

It is reported the employees were not accompanied by any security guard even though they were transporting such a substantial amount of money.

“The suspects used a black VW Golf, without registration numbers, as a getaway vehicle,” said Shikwambi.

No arrests were made as of yesterday and the suspects are still at large. Police investigations are ongoing.

A few weeks ago a gang of robbers cut their way into an ATM machine and stole N$240 000, which has not yet been recovered and no suspect has been arrested in a new wave of robberies.