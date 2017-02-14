Six shacks reduced to ashes in Lüderitz

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Six families were left destitute as their corrugated iron zinc shacks were burnt to the ground in an inferno that ignited at Jakkarsdraai location in Lüderitz last Thursday night.

The inferno that left several of the families in financial ruin and without shelter occurred at around 22h00. Those affected were only left with the clothes that they were wearing.

Alice Jafta one of the affected people said the blaze was caused by an attended candle.

“The fire was too strong, we could not manage to remove any property, we tried to put the fire down but our efforts were fruitless, by the time the Fire Emergency Services arrived at the scene and doused the flames down, they found all the properties burned to ashes.