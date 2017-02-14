IUM introduces new academic programmes

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The International University of Management (IUM) has introduced 19 new academic programmes to be offered this academic year, in addition to the existing 32 courses that are already on offer at the private university.

The new programmes range from diplomas, bachelor honours degrees, postgraduate diplomas, Masters to Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in a variety of academic fields.

IUM founder, Dr David Namwandi, revealed this during the recent official opening of the main campus in Windhoek.

Following humble beginnings over two decades ago, Namwandi said, they are still progressing, firm and in line with IUM vision and mission.

IUM is one of the institutions of higher learning complementing the government’s commitment to provide higher education in the country.

“To those in the driving seat, the world is watching as we continue to navigate this ship called IUM. Let us not betray our people’s trust. Certainly our growth is inevitable, but it is just natural that growth attracts a lot of challenges, which include infrastructural and threat to quality input and output,” Namwandi noted.

He, therefore, directed his team to strive for nothing else but quality output.

Equally, he said the Faculty of Health Sciences over and above the nursing programmes has added four programmes to its portfolio, saying these qualifications in health and wellness range from certificates to bachelor honours degree.

According to him, the first intake for Bachelors Degree in Nursing is in the final year and by next year they will be joining the health sector as qualified nurses.

“We have also responded to the clarion call of meeting gaps (shortage of teachers) in the education system by introducing eight new qualifications to the already existing two-year bachelor honours degree in education- educational leadership, management and policy,” he revealed.

Other faculties that introduced new programmes include information technology and systems administration, where two programmes have been introduced.

The faculty of tourism, travel, hospitality and events management plus two other new qualifications in the faculty of strategic management at postgraduate level have been introduced. These are the masters’ programmes in international relations, diplomacy and management, as well as the public policy and management.

Another programme introduced is a PhD in business administration, which Namwandi says is a significant milestone.

“Like the existing programmes, new programmes are demand-driven and relevant in the labour market they have been developed to meet our social needs and economic demand,” he noted.

Namwandi said the newly introduced programmes have been systematically developed, adding that IUM is committed to implement government’s National Human Resources Plan (2012-2025).

He said such implementation would reduce the current mismatch in the labour market, as IUM produces only the skills required by industry and commerce.

IUM also appointed former Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) director-general, Gerry Munyama, as its director for marketing, communications and public relations, among other appointments.