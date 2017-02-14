Couple marks first marital Valentine’s

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-For Hugen and Sharika Andrews Valentine’s Day means a day to remember love, to share memories and to create memories.

Hugen and Sharika Andrews are newlyweds, who tied the knot on last December 31. They will be spending Valentine’s Day together for the first time as newlyweds, and they could not hide their excitement about this. “We love to spend quality time with each other, be it that we dine at home or go out,” says Hugen adding that they have both planned to surprise each this time around. “We do not take this day more special than any other day, but this day is made special as an opportunity to add on any other day,” adds he. “On this day we continue to love each other, but we will go out of our way to remind each other, just in case he was too busy loving me we need to keep falling in love. This is exciting, before we would plan this day as individuals but now we add an extra plan as one. It feels like our first Valentine’s together,” Sharika says.