Chinese agriculture experts praised

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China last Friday hosted a farewell dinner for Chinese agriculture experts seconded to Namibia through the South-South cooperation project.

The Chinese experts, who were recently commended for a job well done by the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, John Mutorwa, were seconded to the country in an agreement signed in June 2014 between the Namibian government, the Chinese government and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Speaking at the event on Friday the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Namibia, Li Nan, expressed his appreciation to the experts for their hardworking spirit at the grass-roots level with local colleagues and the good results achieved in the last two years.

He said he regarded the experts’ devotion as an important contribution to the traditional friendship and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Li also used the opportunity to reaffirm the historical connection and vigorous cooperation development between the two nations.

Regarding some negative reports on the few misbehaving Chinese in Namibia, Li stressed strong opposition against any crimes and proposed some constructive measures for promoting an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation between Namibia and China.

Speaking at the same event, FAO Resident Representative in Namibia Dr Babagana Ahmadu emphasized the great implications of the project and offered his congratulations for its successful conclusion.

Ahmadu applauded the important role of Chinese experts in improving the agricultural technological level of Namibia.

He said he hoped the project would be continued in future to benefit more Namibian people.

On his part the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, Percy Misika expressed his gratitude to the Chinese Government for its support and participation in the successful project.

He said the Chinese experts had made important contributions to Namibian agriculture development and the bilateral cooperation under the coordination of the FAO.

“The technologies and experiences left would improve the farming efficiency of Namibia and help support some other agriculture programmes as well,” he said.

Misika emphasised it had been proven that Chinese agriculture experts are the true friends and brothers of Namibian people.

Speaking on behalf of the Chinese agriculture experts, Yu Zongyao thanked the great support and hospitality from the embassy, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, and FAO.