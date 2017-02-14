Basketball Artists School awards its players

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Basketball Artists School (BAS) in Katutura awarded its players last Wednesday for academic achievements in the previous school, last year.

The awards-giving ceremony was attended by all BAS rookies, juniors, seniors, staff, coaches and volunteers, and saw 44 awards and prizes handed out.

Certificates were given based on academic performance and commitment. Special awards included best attendance and recognition of tutors. Best overall was Grade 9 learner, Tiffany Khoeses.

When asked for comment, the school’s coordinator, Malakia Matias, said: “The handing over of awards is a symbol of appreciation for continued hard work.

”BAS was founded in 2010 and is unique with its approach of combining education, life skills and basketball, guided by the motto “Education First – Basketball Second”.

BAS is part of the project “Free Throw – Basketball Artists against HIV & AIDS” and is supported by the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), as well by the German non-profit organisation Isibindi e.V. and the Namibian Basketball Federation (NBF).

Currently 50 children from Katutura aged between 11 and 18 years form of the daily BAS programme and another almost 100 children join the open programme that takes place Tuesdays and Fridays from 14:30 to 16:30 at the Katutura Sports Complex.