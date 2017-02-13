Well-known musician arrested after suspected robbery

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The City Police yesterday arrested a well-known musician in connection with the suspected robbery of a Hispanic tourist.

The artiste was arrested together with three other suspects in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the City Police chief, Abraham Kanime, the four suspects suspiciously caught the attention of on-duty police while they were driving a vehicle that had no number plates.

The suspects were found at the parking area just opposite the DMT club in Mandume Ndemufayo Avenue, an area known to be prone to incidents of theft out of motor vehicles.

Upon police inspection, the suspects were found in possession of a leather wallet with an undisclosed amount of Euro notes, and identification documents and an iPhone of a Hispanic female national, indicating the robbery of the national.

Other items found in possession of the suspects were seven cellphones of which three were Samsung smartphones, two pocket knives and a shotgun. The suspects however would not say how come they had such items in their possession, especially the documentation of a foreign national. The ages of the four suspects, who all are Namibian, are said to range from 20 to 30 years of age.

“These cases of people using cars without plate numbers for robbery are on the increase,” noted Kanime. Kanime affirmed that further investigations would be conducted to find out where the Hispanic national is.

One of the four suspects is a known car breaker and thief, and according to City Police Superintendent Maria Muyomba the same group was attempting to break into vehicles of customers that were parked at Groove Mall shopping centre in Olympia on Friday.

“They were trying their luck by jamming the cars at the mall,” explained Muyomba.

Muyamba said they could not arrest the culprits at the time since there was no violation on their part even though the public reported the incidents. Cases of theft out of motor vehicles are on the increase with the police having recorded 38 cases of late.

The suspects are expected to make their first appearance in court today on charges of theft.

The public are urged to report cars, suspiciously being driven without registration numbers, to nearby police stations or to call the police.