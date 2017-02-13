NDF to host inter-house ball games … all battalions to do battle with their stable mates

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-The old saying that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy is certainly not immune to the men in camouflaged uniform.

Members of all the battalions attached to the revered Namibian Defence Force (NDF) are to temporarily exchange their army uniforms, berets and boots for sports gear.

The Namibian Defence Force Foundation (DFF) management committee is to play host to the annual DFF multi-sports ball games slated for May 26 this year.

The weeklong 21 Motorized Infantry Brigade multi-sports games will be divided into various sporting disciplines – football, volleyball, netball, boxing, track and field athletics and tug of war.

Addressing the audience during a well-attended sponsorship launch at the NDF headquarters in the capital on Friday, 21 Mot Inf Bde Brigadier General Sinsy Chicken Amunyela, aka Bamba, emphasized the importance of sports for soldiers.

“Promoting sports among NDF members will contribute towards the overall physical fitness of troops, which is a basic requirement of military life. Sports play an important role in enhancing esprit de corps, morale, personal development and ultimately, operational effectiveness of troops.”

Amunyela further stated that the NDF management committee passed a resolution in 2012 to plough back a handsome amount of N$100,000 as a sponsorship towards the hosting of the DFF multi-sports games annual tourney.

The town of Grootfontein hosted the maiden edition of the roaming tourney in 2013 with Otjiwarongo playing host to last year’s competition sandwiched by the Namibian Navy (Walvis Bay) and Namibian Air Force (Grootfontein) respectively.

The annual gathering for the men in camouflaged uniform has since grown in leaps and bounds

Amunyela urged event organizers to get their ducks in the row, encouraging them to iron out any logistical hiccups identified during the inspection process pertaining to sports facilities.

“Apart from the logistics, I would also want you to pay attention to the utmost safety of participants. I’m requesting all DHQ directors, formations and units around the city of Windhoek to support 21 Mot Inf Bde.”