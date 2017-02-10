Swapo appeals for unity of purpose

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-Swapo Party secretary general Nangolo Mbumba has cautioned party leaders to guard against negative politicking and de-campaigning as the party prepares for its congress.

Since the 2012 congress Swapo has been dogged by reports of de-campaigning, which has split the party into two, while divisions continue to rumble within the party amid claims of victimisation, especially among members who were divided in their support of the candidacy of Jerry Ekandjo versus incumbent President Hage Geingob.

“The year 2017 will be a very busy and demanding year for all, and party members must remain diligent and continue to work hard – but most importantly mobilize the entire Namibian nation to rally behind Swapo,” Mbumba told a press briefing yesterday.

Mbumba also advised Swapo leaders to ensure that all party structures are fully functional and that leaders avoid last-minute confusion.

Mbumba furthermore used the opportunity to caution party members to refrain from acts that could bring the party’s name into disrepute.

“I hereby call on all Swapo leaders and members to intensify our unity of purpose and action, and imbue the values, principles and traditions of Swapo Party in all joining members,” he said.

Mbumba also touched on the issue of land, saying the party leadership takes serious note of the demand for land by the Namibian people.

“The land issue in our country is a national issue. The root cause of our struggle for freedom, starting from our forefathers to our generation, was about freedom and rights to land,” he said.

Mbumba said the Swapo-led government is continuously addressing the land question through the land reform ministry in pursuit of a just solution.

“The land issue is very delicate and requires patience and efforts,” Mbumba said.

However, he said, not everyone has the temperament and patience to see the land issue through to its logical conclusion.

Mbumba furthermore used the opportunity to caution against “orchestrated smear campaigns of fabricated false news being spread on social and print media against Swapo Party and its leadership”.

“The Swapo Party leadership condemns and denounces such malicious actions by disgruntled elements, possibly even those calling themselves members of the party,” he said.

According to him, Swapo unity, trust and comradeship will remain intact despite efforts of prophets of doom.

“Swapo Party has stood the test of time, and is led by leaders elected by the Namibian people,” he said.