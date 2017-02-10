Swakopmund hosts fistball festival

Staff Reporter

Swakopmund-The Namibian fistball season gets underway this weekend with the season’s opening tourney in the Bank Windhoek Fistball League slated for tomorrow at the Swakopmund Football Club.

The one day tourney will be played according to a fixed time consisting of two halves. This differs from the usual set matches, which are battled out in the league.

In the National League Category A, defending champions Cohen Fistball Club 1 (CFC), are firm favourites for the prestigious title.

Having won both cup tourneys and the league last year, the blue-whites will be out to prove that this was not a fluke.

However, their forceful opponents Imawida (SKW 1) will be eager to thwart these plans and could be ready to do so if they maintain their momentum from last year, while hosts CFC 2 will once again be the underdogs in this year’s competition.

In the National League Category B, Imawida second strings (SKW 2) are the ones to look out for having won last year’s opening tourney and the coveted league title. The green and white strip outfit will be the hot favourites to retain the trophy in playing against potent opposition from the coast.

SFC won the national cup last November, which could have ignited a more ambitious attitude.

The category is completed by the usual title contenders from Windhoek, led by Cohen3, DTS and Cohen 4. Meanwhile, Cohen 4 – like they did in the national cup – are liklely to integrate some of their youth players, aged between 10 and 14 years, in their line-up.

This particualr exercise serves as a tough learning experience for the youngsters since there is no mini or youth league to compete in, as was the case over the past years. The opening matches in both categories start at 08h30 tomorrow.