Our Star of the Week: Jose Machado

Our Star of the Week is the owner of Rundu OK Foods supermarket, Jose Machado, who on Wednesday this week donated 250 beds to the under-resourced Linus Shashipapo Secondary School outside Rundu, where learners have been sleeping on cardboard boxes and broken makeshift beds.

The school, deemed unconducive for learning, has been in a severely dilapidated state since 2004. Learners also deserted the institution until their demands were met.

We hope this donation will be emulated by

former leaners of Linus Shashipapo.