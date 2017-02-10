Boy critical after being bumped by car

John Muyamba

Rundu-A nine-year-old boy was bumped while trying to cross the Trans-Caprivi Highway at Ndama location in Rundu on Wednesday at about 14h00.

The victim, Mathews Nehemia, 9, from Ndama, a location situated along the highway in Rundu, was said to be in a critical condition. Many residents have been fatally knocked over on the highway especially at the point where it dissects through Rundu.

“The driver of a white Toyota Hilux double cab with registration N111857W, a 54-year-old German national, was driving through Rundu, travelling from west to east on the Trans-Caprivi Highway and bumped a pedestrian who happened to be crossing the road by running across the highway from south to north,” said Kavango East Police Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton.

The victim was immediately rushed to the Rundu intermediate hospital after he sustained serious head injuries where he is receiving treatment and his condition was reported to be critical but stable.

The German national who was driving the vehicle was not arrested. A case of culpable homicide was opened against him and it will be sent to the prosecutor general for a decision whether to prosecute or not.