Visually impaired receive food

Staff Reporter

Rundu-A centre for the visually impaired in Rundu’s Sauyemwa location got surprised with a gift of various food items on Monday evening.

Members of the centre were full of praise for staff from Galaxy Printing who delivered the items on behalf of the company.

“We are here representing Galaxy Printing, we came to deliver food for the centre’s members who we thought needed a helping hand,” said Janet Mudhengi from Galaxy Printing.

The centre operates at Sauyemwa location on a portion of land temporarily given to them by the Rundu Town Council in 2008 after they requested to be settled there.

It was established in 2008 to afford people living with visual impairment the opportunity to get an education.