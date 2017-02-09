Namibia exemplary on democracy – Geingob

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-President Hage Geingob said 2017 is the year of re-dedication in which the country revisits and commits once more to the ethos that have made Namibia an exemplar of self-governance and democracy in Africa.

The President made the remarks as he officially opened the 2017 Namibian legal year yesterday in Windhoek.

During the ceremony, attended by experts and the who’s who of from the legal fraternity, the President also commended Chief Justice Peter Shivute, who was re-elected as chairperson of the Southern African Chief Justices’ Forum in order to lead it for a third consecutive term.

“This achievement is not only testament to the remarkable abilities of our Chief Justice, but also testament to the confidence that our fellow SADC member states have placed in the Namibian judiciary,” applauded Geingob.

Geingob called on every member of the judiciary and every member of the legal profession to pursue excellence without compromise, to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice and to always maintain exemplary ethics and integrity throughout their work.

Speaking at the event Chief Justice Shivute said this year more emphasis will be on consolidating the gains made so far and creating a formidable administrative machinery that will assist the courts in efficiently discharging their adjudication function.

Despite various challenges facing it, the judiciary is now properly established, with the financial system in place and a functioning IT operation and HR systems solidly in place.

With the newly introduced electronic litigation (eJustice) system, which is fully operational at the Windhoek High Court and the Northern Local Division High Court, Geingob encouraged the judiciary to continue with the pursuit of further incorporating technology in the administration of justice as it will speed up the finalisation of cases.

Shivute explained several delays in the delivery of justice had for long been a clog on in the legal system. “I am pleased to report that the disposal of cases has generally improved throughout the hierarchy of our courts,” reiterated Shivute.

The justice system intends to devote significant resources to provide young researchers within the system with quality in-house training so that they can become even better lawyers and a critical national resource.