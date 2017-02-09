Grootfontein-Gobabis road woos investors

Obrein Simasiku

Grootfontein-The Grootfontein municipality is confident its economy is set to handsomely benefit from the soon to be completed upgrade of the Grootfontein-Gobabis road to bitumen.

Grootfontein municipal CEO Charles Kariko says the upgraded road – stretching over 300 kilometres – has brought relief to the town as investors have in recent times been flocking to the town to present some of their proposed business projects.

“This road is regarded as one of the major developments undertaken as it has opened up links of business projects due to the easy accessibility from northern regions to the eastern side without having to take the route to Windhoek which is too long,” Kariko said.

“I can confirm the road is nearly complete and only some few patches are not yet finalised. In fact some trucks from the north are now using this route.” He also noted Grootfontein is strategically located and is set to become a business hub.

The road upgrade – undertaken by Roads Authority – is an extension of the already-upgraded Gobabis-Otjinene road, which stretches over 157 kilometres and already open to road users.

Phase two, which is almost complete, extends over 65km from Otjinene to Okondjatu and from Okondjatu the road passes through Okamatapati and Ongongoro.The total distance of the road under upgrade is over 230 km, with the project cost estimated at N$575 million and N$523 million respectively.

According to Kariko, investors have expressed an interest to invest in tourism, housing, business complexes, fuel stations, truck ports and a container depot.

“All these things will bring value to the town thus revenues will increase and jobs will be created,” a confident Kariko said.

“All the big guns were here and are still coming to present their proposals, something which we highly appreciate. Most investment ideas have been approved by council and now are only awaiting for authorisation from the line ministry,” he stated.

Furthermore, he said the community can also expect the construction of a food bank in the area as well as a specialist private hospital.

“With these undertakings, hunger will definitely be dealt with in the town, and with the hospital it will reduce the lengthy waits by patients for referrals to Windhoek. All will be done here and we will have an eye specialist, neurologist and gynaecologists,” he said.