Duo arrested for settling liquor bill with fake notes

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Two people were arrested after spending N$2,800 of counterfeit notes in a binge-drinking spree at various shebeens in Windhoek last week.

According to the statement from the Bank of Namibia, the counterfeit notes were not sophisticated as the counterfeiters simply photocopied the real notes using ordinary paper, which they cut to resemble the real notes.

The two suspects appeared in court on Monday, February 6.

Bank of Namibia stated the suspects were arrested after buying booze at a shebeen in Otjomuise, and the shebeen owner noticed that the notes presented were not genuine.

The shebeen owner called the police who nabbed the two suspects when they returned the following day to buy more booze with fake notes. One of the suspect was found with N$4 000 of counterfeit notes on him.

“The bank’s own analysis has revealed that the suspects made use of a normal printing machine to copy the bank notes and ordinary scissors to cut the notes to size. As with similar cases before, the counterfeits were of poor quality as none of the security features present on genuine bank notes were successfully reproduced on the counterfeited banknotes,” said the reserve bank.

The suspects appeared in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court and have been remanded in custody.

The Bank of Namibia cautioned that it is an offence under Section 25 of the Bank of Namibia Act (Act 15 of 1997) subject to section 2 of the Prevention of Counterfeiting of Currency Act, 1965 (Act 16 of 1965), that person shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N$100 000 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding seven years, or to both such fine and imprisonment.

“Once again, the Bank is urging members of the public to pay close attention to their banknotes and follow the three basic steps in checking the security features on bank notes,” the statement said.

The bank advise that the public take a careful look at the overall colours, the portraits and the serial numbers and to lift the bank notes up to light and discover perfect see-through features and watermarks.

The public is also advised to always flip the banknotes to check for colour-changing, dynamic features and for glossy prints. Check the multi-coloured security thread on the reverse.

Further the public must feel the unique banknote touch and raised prints by running your fingers on both sides of the banknotes especially on the words ‘Bank of Namibia’, main portraits and the braille dots for the visually impaired.

Following these easy steps is the surest way to prevent people falling victim to counterfeiting, the bank advised.

“The Bank of Namibia requests members of the public to continue sharing any information regarding counterfeiting activities wherever they may occur to protect the integrity of our currency and bring the culprits to book.”