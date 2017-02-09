Debmarine Cup slated for Windhoek, Rosh Pinah, Rundu and Tsandi…starting this weekend

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-It’s all systems go for the much anticipated 2017 Debmarine Namibia Cup as Kavango East, Kavango West, Khomas, Omusati and Karas regions host their preliminary round competitions this weekend.

For the Khomas second division teams, action takes take this weekend at the Sam Nujoma Stadium and a total of 15 clubs will go head to head for that one lucrative spot in the next round of 32.

Young Ones got a bye to the quarter-finals and will play the winner of match one between Namibia University of Technology (NUST) and Impala Chiefs. Action officially starts tomorrow at 18h00 as NUST takes on Chiefs.

The action will continue on Saturday morning from 08h00 and the final takes place on Sunday at 16h00 also at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

Rundu Stadium will host the Kavango East playoffs with 12 clubs in action and the first game will be on Saturday at 07h00 as Divayi United takes on UNAM Rundu Campus, followed by Arend Tops against Young Elephant.

The last game will be at 17h00 and the respective winners will face off on Sunday at 08h00 with the final set for 16h00.

In the Kavango West region, action also gets underway this weekend at Nkurenkuru with teams battling it out on Saturday.

Omusati region will also kickoff this weekend at Tsandi Stadium, Young Braves takes on Black Magic at 08h00 in the elimination round and the first round winners will face off in the finals on the weekend of 18 February to conclude the playoffs.

In the Karas region, Rosh Pinah will play host to the regional elimination competition matches with 19 clubs in action starting at 07h00 on Saturday.

Oshana region will have their playoffs on the weekend of 18 February as they hold the regional promotional/relegation playoffs this weekend.

Omaheke region’s 10 clubs will also be in action on the same weekend of 18 February with the draw set after the regional annual aeneral meeting taking place on 12 February. Erongo regional playoff will also be on the weekend of 18 February.

The North East First Division elimination round will be at Rundu Sport Stadium starting from Friday 24 February 2017.

At the elimination round, winners will each walk away with N$ 20 000, while the losing finalist receive N$ 10 000. Each losing semifinalists will receive N$5 000 as consolation for participating in the competition. Two regional champs will then be drawn to face each other in the elimination match which will see one regional winner ousted from the competition.