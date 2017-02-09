Bankers program to attract unemployed graduates

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Bank Windhoek recently launched its first new talent attraction programme called Graduate Bankers Development Program at their Learning and Development Centre in Windhoek. One of the main objectives of this training programme is to attract unemployed young graduates in commercial fields, from various educational institutions, and train them in the fields of credit and collateral, for a period of six months.

Another objective is for Bank Windhoek to become self-sufficient with regard to employee availability and to play an active role in providing job opportunities within the banking industry. The Graduate Bankers Training Programme targets young talented graduates who want to establish a career in Banking. The first intake of thirteen candidates has already started undergoing training and is expected to complete their programme by the end of June 2017. During the course the candidates will do credit and collateral modules, accompanied with practical exposure in the branches.

Successful candidates will then be considered for permanent employment at branches across the country.

“The graduate programme will be in line with Bank Windhoek’s business strategy and repositioning in terms of talent investment and management,” said Chris Matthee, Executive Officer for Retail Banking Services at Bank Windhoek. “It is very important that the Bank continuously provides a constant flow of highly trained individuals to the organization and the financial sector at large,” Chris explained.

The investment Bank Windhoek has extensively made in their various training programmes, such as the Candidate Bankers Training Programme (CBT), over the years reflects its commitment towards unemployment in the country and this will be the same with the launch of the new talent attraction programme. Previous successful graduates from various training programmes are to be found in branches across the country and are doing an efficient job, ensuring growth and excellent customer service for Bank Windhoek.