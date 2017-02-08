Namibian boxers still dominating world ratings

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Almost all boxers under the award-winning MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy, managed to maintain their respective positions in the world ratings released recently.

Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo, who is the current IBF and IBO Jnr Welterweight champion, maintained his position as champion and will defend these titles with the hope of adding another world title to his name when he steps in the ring with the WBA world champion, Ricky Burns on the 15th April in Scotland.

Jafet ‘The Lion” Uutoni moved from third place to first position in the Jnr Flyweight division. He is due to fight Angel Acosta from Puerto Rico on the 11th February in Puerto Rico for the WBO Jnr Flyweight world title eliminator.

A win against Acosta assures him a fight against current world champion Kosei Takana, who will attend the Uutoni vs Acosta fight in Puerto Rico.

Paulus ‘The Rock’ Ambunda maintained his 15th position on the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) ratings while slightly improving on the World Boxing Association (WBA) at number 10, and on the World Boxing Council (WBC) at number 13 – making him the only Namibian to be rated in three of the top four different sanctioning bodies.

Former WBA world champion Paulus ‘Hitman’ Moses maintained his position at number 9 on the WBO ratings and is now looking for another world title shot before the end of the year.

The hard hitting and undefeated Walter ‘Executioner’ Kautondokwa slightly improved his rating from number 9 in a fiercely contested division. Immanuel ‘Prince’ Naidjala remains at number 6.

Prospect Sakaria “Desert Storm” Lukas maintains his rating at number 9. Lukas remains an exciting fighter and has held continental titles in both IBF and WBA previously.

“We will slightly be changing strategy in 2017 to go for gold and target world rated opponents for the above rated boxers to boost our boxers ratings. A win against a world rated opponent could ensure you a top 5 rating and that is exactly where we want to be,” said promoter Nestor Tobias.

We have world rated boxers from Ghana in the Middleweight, Super Featherweight, Super Bantamweight and Bantamweight divisions and we will be looking to set up fights against them. The other option is of course looking at world rated boxers in the UK, Russia or South Africa. This will therefore be a defining year for our boxers in the world ratings and we are confident about the future,” concludes Tobias.