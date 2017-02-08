‘Minor’ changes to charge faced by Jonas

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-According to a statement released by the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) yesterday, Namibian amateur boxer Jonas Junias Jonas’, the country’s 2016 Olympic flag-bearer who was arrested in Brazil during last year’s Olympic Games for alleged sexual assault’s, case took another twist on Monday.

The NNOC announced that while Jonas is still being charged with rape, the Brazilian authorities decided that some ‘minor changes’ would have to be made to his charges following the victim and witnesses testimonies on Monday, 6 February 2017.

“In front of the judge, the victim and her witness said Jonas grabbed her (the victim) from behind and kissed her on the neck,” reads the NNOC statement, further elaborating that the victim and witnesses testimonies brought a new dimension to the charges faced by Jonas and to the case in general.

As a result of this testimony, Jonas’ Brazilian legal team prepared a petition that was due to be presented to the judge and once the judge fully reviewed the petition, the way forward would then be decided.

Jonas, who has been under the care of the Namibian Embassy in Brazil since his conditional release from custody last August, was arrested on 7 August during last year’s Olympic Games on suspicion of sexually harassing a house maid in the Athletes’ Village in the West Zone of Rio.