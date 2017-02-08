Linus Shashipapo to resume classes next week

John Muyamba

Rundu-Linus Shashipapo Secondary School received 223 mattresses from the Kavango East Regional Council ,and the education ministry is expected to deliver the remaining mattresses and beds for learners to return to school on Sunday for classes next week.

“The mattresses were brought when we had a meeting with the officials from the regional council and the ministry of education on Monday,” Faustinus Shikukutu, the principal of the school, told New Era upon inquiry yesterday.

Shikukutu further said, the directorate of education will deliver the remaining mattresses and beds hopefully by the end of this week. The intervention follows an article by New Era that highlighted the school’s advanced state of despair, resulting in learners leaving the school en masse.

“The education directorate also said they have a contractor who will come in to replace the toilets and showers as well as put in new water pipes and sewerage pipes to replace the old systems that are dysfunctional at the moment,” Shikukutu said.

Learners of Linus Shashipapo Secondary School deserted the school over a week ago because of blocked sewer pipes, huge structural cracks and ceilings that are caving in, while learners had to sleep on beds made from cardboard boxes at the school, that has been pleading for renovations for over a decade.

“The learners are still at home since last week,” Shikukutu said.

Learners demanded mattresses and beds for those in the hostel and they also demanded that the dysfunctional toilets and the showers be repaired, as well as the renovation of the school, which they say is “long overdue.”

The school is in such a state of despair it needs major renovations, or alternatively to be demolished entirely and rebuilt, as its present condition is not conducive for learning.