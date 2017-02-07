Standard Bank appoints new agri-commerce manager

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Standard Bank recently announced that Gebhardt Tjiho has been appointed as its new agricultural commercial manager. Tjiho, who is stationed in Gobabis, began his tenure at the Bank on January 16.

“I’m very excited to have joined the banking industry in a vibrant forward looking bank and very excited to operate in the business banking sector,” Tjiho said of his appointment.

Tjiho boasts an impressive resume, with experiences as a sustainable development coordinator in the corporate affairs and sustainable development department at Skorpion Zinc Mine and Refinery, lecturer at the University of Namibia (Unam)’s Animal Science Department and also as a consultant for the University’s Centre for Consultancy Bureau conducting studies and implementing projects aimed at strengthening agribusinesses in the Northern Communal Areas (NCAs) of Namibia.

“At Skorpion Zinc Mine and Refinery my responsibilities involved External Stakeholder Engagement, sustainable projects implementation and monitoring to name a few. Before being transferred to the University my initial employer was the Ministry of Agriculture.

At the university I lectured in the fields of Rangeland Resource Management, Sustainable Resource Management and Animal Production courses to undergraduate diploma students. Apart from the general teaching tasks conducting research, running community outreach programmes and engaging in consultancy projects are added requirements in a university setup which I fully took advantage of,” he explained.

Although he is new to the banking industry, Tjiho said he is eager to take charge of his new role and looks forward to building close relationships with high value customers in the portfolio, as well as with various commercial business associations, with the focus of generating ongoing credibility, income and positive sentiment for the bank whilst providing sound advice to the customers and ensuring that their expectations from Standard Bank are exceeded.

Tjiho is confident he will excel in his new role as the new Agricultural Commercial Manager because he constantly works on enhancing his work ethics by strengthening key components professionalism, being respectful, dependability, dedication, determination, accountability and humility. , which he believe gives him a rock-solid work ethic.

Tjiho concluded: “My motto in life is best captured by the following two quotes; Work for a cause, not for applause. Live life to express, not to impress. Don’t strive to make your presence noticed, just make your absence felt.”