Prosecutor’s trial set for Katutura court

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The Katutura Magistrate’s Court will have to decide the fate of a former Windhoek public prosecutor, who stands accused of having used his power to engage in fraud.

Anton Wilson is the second public prosecutor in weeks to be arraigned on charges of fraud after former prosecutor Ivan Tjizu was denied bail by the same court in December.

Wilson, who is now employed as a paralegal practitioner in the private sector, faces 10 charges of fraud, theft and corruption.

Due to the fact that he was employed as a public prosecutor at Windhoek Magistrate’s Court by the Office of the Prosecutor-General and given that the charges against him are deemed serious, the magistrate found it best that he be tried in the Katutura district court.

It is alleged at the time Wilson was employed as a public prosecutor he stole a charge sheet, corruptly used his office for personal gain, misrepresented the magistrate by fraud and corruptly used false documents for personal gain. Wilson resigned as a public prosecutor last year.

It was reportedly discovered that on February 9, 2005 Wilson as a public prosecutor and having access to police dockets, used his position to wrongfully withdraw criminal charges against one Kennedy Thiongo Kasume – the second accused in the case.

In pretence Wilson wrote a letter to Magistrate Vanessa Stanley that the complainant in Kasume’s case had written a letter of withdrawal, stating that he wanted to have the charges against Kasume withdrawn. It is alleged he did the same thing in the case of Alex Kagasheka, who had opened a case against Kasume.

In pretence Wilson apparently misused the authority of the Office of the Prosecutor General by ordering the Namibian police to release Kasume’s motor vehicle that was repossessed by the police at the time.

Using the same method, Wilson was able to have criminal investigations of theft against Kasume dropped by having the police close the docket on the grounds that it was a civil matter.

Allegedly for his own benefit, Wilson ensured that Kasume’s charge sheet contained misleading facts that were in favour of Kasume.

Wilson and his co-accused were granted bail of N$10 000 each last year.

They are expected to make their first appearance in Katutura district court on March 10.