Outjo hostel unsafe for boarders

Clemans Miyanicwe

Khorixas-Female hostel boarders at Outjo Secondary School had to be moved to another block at the beginning of the current school term, because poorly insulated electrical connections electrocuted some learners.

Leaking taps that were nearby exacerbated the shocks, according to the inspector of Outjo education circuit, Nuuyoma Amutenya.

“Towards the end of the final term of last year, the health inspector told us the hostel where girls resided in was unsafe, because of the electrical shocks,” Amutenya said on Friday.

Currently the girls are accommodated in another hostel block, that was renovated and has enough toilets and bathrooms. Eight girls reside in one room, rather than six in a room, as before.

New Era was informed by a day-boarder that the girls have since the last term of 2016 been using buckets to wash themselves.

Some parents said they were unhappy to learn that both male and female students are accommodated in a block with the same entrance, although Amutenya has dismissed this. One parent said: “It’s unacceptable to let both female and male students share the same block. This will lead to pregnancy.”

A father of one of the learners told the teachers they would be held accountable if his daughter falls pregnant, while the mother of a learner who travelled from Opuwo to enrol her child felt parents were supposed to be informed last year to make alternative arrangements for their children’s accommodation.

This reporter could not immediately established how many female hostel boarders there are at the school, as the figures did not reach the Outjo circuit inspector’s office in time and efforts to obtain them from the regional education directorate were unsuccessful.