Omusati tight-lipped on CRO’s fate

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Almost six months after the chief regional officer of Omusati Region, Protasius Andowa, and Omusati Regional Council’s deputy director of finance, Elizabeth Mutota, were requested to take leave to make way for investigations, council remains mum on the findings.

This is despite the Public Service Commission (PSC) at the end of last August having requested the regional council to reinstate the two officials.

Chairperson of Omusati Regional Council Modestus Amutse on Monday told New Era the probe was finalised last year. He said only the regional council is privy to the findings until such time an audience can be had with the implicated officers.

“It is not right to discuss the findings with the media before engaging the concerned parties. We are still waiting for further information and until that is cleared I do not want to comment on the matter,” Amutse said.

The two officers have to date not been reinstated and are on paid leave, he confirmed.

During an earlier interview Amutse had denied allegations that the regional council was investigating the two officers, as alleged by various media sources. He said the two officers were requested to make way for an investigation into some allegations.

“Council is only trying to perfect its operations. We are not trying to punish anyone. We are simply auditing our affairs,” Amutse said at the time.

He said the media should desist from disseminating false reports, such as those accusing the two officers of embezzling funds.

He said the initial media reports that accused the two officials of embezzling funds were devoid of truth and were quite far off the mark of what council was investigating.

“What the media has been reporting is far from the truth and we appeal to the media and public to be patient until such time council has pronounced itsself on the investigations.” He said the council would reveal the findings of the investigation at the earliest possible convenience.