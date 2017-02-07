No purse money for ‘bruised’ Meroro

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Already nursing his bruised ego following Saturday’s humiliating defeat against South Africa’s Kevin Lerena during their catchweight bout, Namibian veteran boxer Vikapita ‘Beast Master’ Meroro yesterday suffered a further blow after it emerged that he won’t be receiving his purse money for the fight.

According to South African media sources, Golden Gloves Promotions – which organised and promoted the Meroro vs Lerena fight – yesterday launched a fight purse complaint with Boxing South Africa (BSA), in which they put forth their reasons for refusing to pay Meroro’s purse money for Saturday’s fight.

Amongst the reasons provided, Golden Gloves Promotions promoter Rodney Berman was quoted as saying they are not willing to release Meroro’s purse money, because he voluntarily quit or mysteriously withdrew from the fight when no signs of danger to his safety were visible.

Golden Gloves Promotions website quoted Berman as saying: “We have an obligation to the public to produce good fights. The public pays good money. Emperors Palace pays good money and SuperSport pays good money. I can’t overlook that.”

“He quit, plain and simple,” raged Berman, who insisted the Namibian was in no imminent danger when he chickened out of the fight in such hasty fashion.

Despite a brief first-round trip to the canvas, Meroro comfortably handled Lerena’s punches, only to inexplicably raise his arms and surrender in the fifth.

Lerena was happy to get the win, but apologised to his fans on social media, saying he would have preferred a more conclusive ending.

Contacted for comment yesterday, promoter Nestor Tobias – who was speaking from the USA en route to Puerto Rico – seemed to plead ignorance about the latest development, saying he will follow up the issue with Golden Gloves Promotions and Boxing South Africa on his return from Puerto Rico.

“I’m in the USA on my way to Puerto Rico where one of our top fighters is due to fight for a final world title eliminator. I will follow up Meroro’s issue with Golden Gloves Promotions and Boxing South Africa upon my return.

“Golden Gloves was the promoter of the event and they have the rights to do anything within in the prescribed laws when it comes to boxers’ payments.”

– Additional info: goldengloves.co.za