Mentally challenged minor sexually violated

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A mentally challenged 15-year-old girl was sexually violated by her 51-year-old uncle in Ohangwena Region last week, according to police reports.

The minor is said to be an Angolan national.

Nampol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said the perpetrator reportedly dragged the minor into his sleeping hut at Onamundidi village, which is located in Ohangwena, and forced himself on her.

The suspect appeared in Eenhana Magistrate Court yesterday, where he was denied bail.

According to Kanguatjivi, two other rape cases were reported in recent days, one involving a middle-aged woman, aged 44, who was allegedly raped by two unknown men in her own home.

It is said the two men, aged between 33 and 26 years, followed the victim to her house in the southern area of Oshivelo and there forced themselves on her.

The incident reportedly happened around 22h00 on Thursday night. Two suspects have been apprehended and were expected to make their first appearance in court on charges of rape in Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a 37-year-old woman was sexually violated in Windhoek by a 27-year-old man.

It is alleged that the suspect met the victim in Khomasdal, after which they decided to go to the man’s flat in Rocky Crest.

“Upon arrival at the suspect’s rented flat, the suspect allegedly forced himself on the victim,” Kanguatjivi said, adding that after the man had sexually violated the victim, he went on to assault his partner.

The suspect has been apprehended by the police and investigations into the matter are ongoing.